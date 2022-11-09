ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The front exterior of a building has partially collapsed in Albany. Albany FD and Albany PD responded to the scene.

The facade of a structure at 30 Central Avenue in Albany partially collapsed around 12:30 p.m. on November 9. Albany Fire Chief of Department, Jospeh Gregory explained the fascia had separated from the building and an engineer from the Codes Department is now checking the integrity of the building. Lark Street to Henry Johnson Blvd. is closed due to the situation. The Chief states all persons inside the building were evacuated safely with no injuries. Anyone that lives in the building that needs relocation will be taken care of assured Chief Gregory.