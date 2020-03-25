From the mat to the living room, taekwondo virtual workouts take off locally

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pai’s Academy of Taekwondo joining other local gyms by making the transition to online classes.

One of their fans? 80-year-old Myna Laya who continues her work virtually to earn a 5th degree black belt.

The martial arts and fitness studio has six locations across the Capital Region.

Online classes are available for both members and introductory levels.

If you’re interested in trying it out, you can email paistkdinc@gmail.com for more information about getting started with free virtual online beginner classes.

