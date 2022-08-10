CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anyone who worked with Dr. Grace Jorgensen Westney says she was a woman truly deserving of her name.

“She was a spectacular woman. She just portrayed grace and dignity all the time,” says Patti-Jo Ferraro, a per-diem nurse at Bellevue Women’s Hospital.

Born in 1928 to her mother, Nurse Mary Grace Jorgensen, who founded Bellevue Women’s Hospital, the woman who grew to be the affectionately nicknamed “Dr. J” continued her mother’s legacy to always prioritize women helping women.

“She was a pioneer in women’s health. When you heard Bellevue Hospital, you thought of Dr. J and her mom who started the hospital, and she just you know, she was well respected by her colleagues and the employees that worked here who were family,” says Ferraro who also worked full time with Dr. J in the 80s.

“For a long time, women have had difficulty making headway in most professions, but she had the courage to stand up and say we’ve got to do better,” says Neil Golub, the former chairman of the Bellevue board.

Golub says Dr. J delivered more than 10,000 children in the Capital Region. He says she will always be remembered not only for her contributions to women’s reproductive health, but the many other innovative programs for women that were ahead of their time.

“We have a women’s heart health center which is really the first one in the area where women can come and learn about what they need to know about their hard health. There’s no other place that really teaches them,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“She was definitely a pioneer and she was definitely ahead of her time,” adds Ferraro.

A service for Dr. J will be held at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home on Friday, August 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.