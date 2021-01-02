Friday marks deadline for MCSD parents to decide on revised in-person learning model

MECHANICVILE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Holidays seem to mean corresponding spikes in COVID cases, and Mechanicville Central School District plans to be ready.
“From everything we’ve learned from Thanksgiving, we are probably not going to feel the full effects of this holiday recess until the end of January,” says Superintendent Bruce Potter.
He says unfortunately, a little more than 10 percent of all his teaching staff either have COVID or are under mandatory quarantine. However, instead of going full remote from home, he gave elementary school parents until Friday at noon to choose a different tactic — in person learning, but with teachers isolated in another room.
“It allows parents to still have the choice to send their children in school where they are with their peers. It’s in a normalized environment. It’s still school,” Potter explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.
He says he hopes this option can still provide for parents child care needs and keep teachers safe by streaming to their students through classroom smart boards. The teachers will be isolated in separate classrooms and offices while students are monitored by support staff, such as music and PE teachers. Potter also says a qualified grade level teacher will rotate between classes to give students extra help if they need it.
Another area of the new approach is to give teachers under mandatory quarantine the option to connect to their classrooms from home. Mike Daley is one such teacher who felt frustrated away from his job.
“I would much rather have been in my classroom than at home with Covid. Nobody wants this. There is not a single teacher or staff member with whom I work that wouldn’t rather we were teaching the way we were teaching in 2018,” says Daley, who also supports all teachers, staff and faculty as president of the Mechanicville Teachers Association.
Adapting to the new COVID life does mean sacrifices, but Daley and Potter both say they hope this unique remote approach will get the best results out of a terrible time.
“The building is safe, the children are not the spreaders, but it’s about isolating the faculty the best we can so that we have a team of teaching faculty that can deliver instruction,” says Potter.
“There’s only one, or in some cases just a few, teachers for each area of instruction, but say so many of them get ill. God forbid — critically ill, well then that instruction isn’t going to happen at all. I think this is an attempt to keep as many teachers as healthy as possible for as long as possible,” says Daley.
As of Friday at 2:30 p.m., Superintendent Potter says about two thirds of all K-5 parents responded with their elections to either the new in-person model or to learn from home. He says about 30 percent responded to switch from in-person to virtual. He says anyone who has not yet responded will be contacted personally or by robocall.
Potter adds the new model will continue through until the February break when it will be reassessed for effectiveness.
The full letter Superintendent Potter sent to parents:
A written statement also sent by Mike Daley:
My name is Michael Daley. I am a teacher in the Mechanicville City School District, and I am the president of the Mechanicville Teachers Association – the local teachers’ union. I write this evening, to address negative comments I’ve read on various social media platforms, many of which are directed at the teachers, teaching assistants, and support staff I represent.
All of the people I represent — without exception, all of them — want desperately for school to return to normal. None of us became teachers, teaching assistants, librarians, counselors, psychologists, or behavior specialists so we could interact with young people through unreliable internet connections, the veil of darkened screens and muted microphones, or email messages bereft of the tone that colors our face to face conversations. Nothing about this is natural, and even on the very best day it is only marginally effective when compared to the worst days of in-person instruction. We want to teach this community’s children in the way that is best for those children; just now COVID-19 has other plans.
You should know that our school district’s faculty and staff have faced the threat of infection with grace and dignity. When asked to teach in-person, we’ve done so without complaint. When required to teach virtually, we’ve likewise done so without complaint. When asked to visit the homes of students having an especially difficult time during the pandemic, we’ve cheerfully knocked on those doors. Through all of this, nearly ten percent of our association’s membership has contracted COVID.
I am one of those teachers who have been infected. Just over a month ago, my entire family tested positive for the disease; this includes all three of my children who are students at Mechanicville Jr./Sr. High School. The same can be said for nearly a dozen members of the Mechanicville Teachers Association. To be clear, this community’s teachers are not trying to hide from the pandemic. We are not putting our health before that of the community’s children or the other professionals with whom we work. With the exception of those teachers mandatorily quarantined and fewer than a handful of teachers who are out of work to deal with very serious health concerns, every MTA member is hard at work somewhere in a school building. Except when quarantined, teachers are not teaching from home.
Finally, I’d like for the members of our community to understand that neither Mechanicville’s teachers nor the elected representatives of the Mechanicville Teachers Association, are responsible for creating the continuity of education plans, which have so far guided the school district’s daily operation. Our role is to carry out the plans, which were originally developed in partnership with district administration and in accordance with ever-changing state guidelines. In spite of these guidelines often seeming arbitrary and capricious, we all do the jobs that are assigned to us; our job is to teach, and I am exceedingly proud of the job my colleagues have done amid impossibly difficult conditions. Knowing our school’s faculty and staff as I do, I can honestly say there is no other school in our region, which I would rather my own children attend.
As we cross the threshold into 2021, we look forward to the continued support of our administrative team, school board, our brothers and sisters of the CSEA, without whom our school could not function, and the community at large. We cannot work through this if we do not work through it together.
Thank You and Be Well,Mike Daley / President, Mechanicville Teachers Association
