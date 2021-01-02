Friday marks deadline for MCSD parents to decide on revised in-person learning model

MECHANICVILE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Holidays seem to mean corresponding spikes in COVID cases, and Mechanicville Central School District plans to be ready.

“From everything we’ve learned from Thanksgiving, we are probably not going to feel the full effects of this holiday recess until the end of January,” says Superintendent Bruce Potter.

He says unfortunately, a little more than 10 percent of all his teaching staff either have COVID or are under mandatory quarantine. However, instead of going full remote from home, he gave elementary school parents until Friday at noon to choose a different tactic — in person learning, but with teachers isolated in another room.

“It allows parents to still have the choice to send their children in school where they are with their peers. It’s in a normalized environment. It’s still school,” Potter explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says he hopes this option can still provide for parents child care needs and keep teachers safe by streaming to their students through classroom smart boards. The teachers will be isolated in separate classrooms and offices while students are monitored by support staff, such as music and PE teachers. Potter also says a qualified grade level teacher will rotate between classes to give students extra help if they need it.

Another area of the new approach is to give teachers under mandatory quarantine the option to connect to their classrooms from home. Mike Daley is one such teacher who felt frustrated away from his job.

“I would much rather have been in my classroom than at home with Covid. Nobody wants this. There is not a single teacher or staff member with whom I work that wouldn’t rather we were teaching the way we were teaching in 2018,” says Daley, who also supports all teachers, staff and faculty as president of the Mechanicville Teachers Association.

Adapting to the new COVID life does mean sacrifices, but Daley and Potter both say they hope this unique remote approach will get the best results out of a terrible time.

“The building is safe, the children are not the spreaders, but it’s about isolating the faculty the best we can so that we have a team of teaching faculty that can deliver instruction,” says Potter.

“There’s only one, or in some cases just a few, teachers for each area of instruction, but say so many of them get ill. God forbid — critically ill, well then that instruction isn’t going to happen at all. I think this is an attempt to keep as many teachers as healthy as possible for as long as possible,” says Daley.

As of Friday at 2:30 p.m., Superintendent Potter says about two thirds of all K-5 parents responded with their elections to either the new in-person model or to learn from home. He says about 30 percent responded to switch from in-person to virtual. He says anyone who has not yet responded will be contacted personally or by robocall.

Potter adds the new model will continue through until the February break when it will be reassessed for effectiveness.

