SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that oversees auto repair garages across the state, is responding to allegations a Saratoga Springs business engaged in fraud against customers.

A letter released yesterday by the Schoharie County District Attorney's Office summarizes an interview with the former manager of Mavis Discount Tire on Broadway. Virgil Park claimed Mavis was supposed to do brake work on the limo involved in the Schoharie crash, but that never happened. Park alleged the parts were returned instead of installed, and the labor paid for but never done.