ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freihofer’s Run for Women is only a few weeks away, and area non-profits are already seeing the benefits of the fundraiser. The annual 5K through the heart of downtown Albany raises money for organizations around the Capital Region.

This year, donation recipients include the Albany Medical Center Foundation, United Way, Girls on the Run, and Russell Sage Foundation. A total of $12,000 has been raised for those organizations.