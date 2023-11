EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Greenbush man is retiring after more than 40 years with Freihofer’s. William Fischer first started driving a Freihofer’s truck in September 1980. He spent 43 years delivering bread for the company.

Fischer said he is ready to move on to the next chapter in his life. He just recently turned 71 years old. A retirement party will be held on Saturday to celebrate the end of his career.