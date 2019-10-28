‘Freedom Writers’ author speaks at Cohoes HS

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A well-known author spoke to a group of local ninth graders Monday about how she changed students’ lives for the better.

Erin Gruwell, the teacher who wrote “The Freedom Writers Diary,” said she hopes the real life stories of her students inspire others to succeed in life.

“I think our story is really about taking pain and making it bigger and making it more of a purpose,” she said. “I hope the kids left today and want to read. I hope the kids left today and want to write, and I hope they left feeling that there are caring adults who believe in them.”

Gruwell’s book was previously made into a feature length film. Her new documentary, “Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart,” will be shown Monday night at Cohoes High School.

The event is free and open to all.