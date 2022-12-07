MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida Counties, Inc. (WDB HMO), has created a website that will allow local businesses to post internship and part-time job opportunities free for students. The website aims to benefit both students and businesses.

“Connect Mohawk Valley,” will be a convenient way for students to seek out internship and job opportunities in the local area without cost. The website can help students gain relevant experience in the workforce. Businesses can sign up by going to the Connect Mohawk Valley website and clicking sign up located on the top right of the page. A simple form is provided, and once submitted is quickly approved so that the employer can begin posting their opportunities immediately. When a student applies for the opportunity, a notification is sent to the employer by email. The employer can log in to add or change opportunities at any time.

Connect Mohawk Valley offers resources for students such as tips on interviewing, business etiquette, networking, and more. Employment opportunities are also posted on the Connect Mohawk Valley social media such as Facebook and Twitter. News, events, and other information will also be posted on social media platforms.