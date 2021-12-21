Free Uber rides return to downtown Albany through the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free Uber rides are returning to downtown Albany. The Holidays in Downtown Albany safe ride program will provide patrons of downtown bars and restaurants with a free ride home from now until January 2, 2022.

The program, presented by DeCrescente Distributing Company and the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID), gives restaurant-goers a free Uber voucher good for a ride up to $50 while supplies last. Vouchers are valid for one ride per user.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership with DeCrescente Distributing Company through the new year as a safe transportation option for our neighbors and employees. Whether you’re out for dinner and drinks with friends, celebrating at a year-end company party, or taking in a show at one of our event venues, we are happy to help provide a free ride home so you can enjoy the holidays in downtown responsibly,” said Downtown Albany BID Executive Director Georgette Steffens.

Holidays in Downtown Albany is a continuation of the Downtown Thanks You safe ride program, which provided a total of 89 free rides between November 24 to 28.

The program will remain open until 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, or until funds are expended. Guests can scan QR codes on posters and flyers at any restaurant or bar within the Downtown Business Improvement District to redeem a voucher. Guests will need an Uber account to use it.

Free night and weekend parking is available at ParkAlbany garages on non-event evenings, so those taking an Uber ride home can leave their vehicles in a secure location.

More information about the program can be found on the Albany BID website.