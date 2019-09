ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State officials announced that students who were displaced from the Bahamas as a result of Hurricane Dorian will receive free tuition at SUNY schools.

Hurricane Dorian rolled through the Bahamas earlier in September as a Category 5. It left widespread death and destruction in its path. S

The free tuition runs through this academic year. After that, students who are unable to return will be offered the in-state tuition rate.