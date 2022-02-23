SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York (BSNENY) announced Wednesday they are hosting two free ice skating sessions at the brand new Schenectady River Rink, located at 1 Harborside Drive. The event is part of BSNENY’s “February Fun” initiative, a series of free family-friendly events that promote healthy activities during this February’s Winter Break.

The two separate skating sessions will be held Wednesday, February 23 and Thursday, February 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To participate, you must pre-register on the BSENY website. Registration spots are still available for both dates.

You can find a full list of this month’s February Fun events online as well.