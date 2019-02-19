Free self-defense class for women hosted by the Association of Salon & Spa Professionals

Albany County Sheriff’s Office R.A.D. Instructors will be at the The Orlo School of Hair Design on February 24 & 25 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., teaching a free self-defense class for women, especially those working in the salon & spa industry.

R.A.D. Basic Self Defense for Women is a comprehensive, women-only course that begins with awareness, prevention, and risk avoidance strategies which, experts say, provides for 90% of our personal safety. The system then progresses to the basics of hands-on defense training. Their goal is to teach women techniques to help them escape and survive.

This program operates on the premise that a spontaneous violent attack will stimulate a natural desire to resist on the part of the victim (Flight or Fight Syndrome). R.A.D. provides effective options by teaching women to take an active role in their own self-defense and psychological well-being.

The Salon & Spa Professionals of NYS was formed to advocate for statewide legislative issues pertaining to the professional beauty & wellness industry, to increase industry standards and professional reputation, to educate industry professionals on NYS licensing and health & safety requirements and to provide business efficiencies, education and access to preferred business service providers.

“The salon & spa industry has witnessed some terrible acts of violence against stylists in recent years so, working through the Salon & Spa Professionals of NYS, we wanted to offer a program to empower women in the beauty industry with tools to stay safe,” said Holly Garofano, Owner of Nuance, a Boutique Salon in Malta.

Space is limited, to preregister, call Holly Garofano at (518) 312-8944 or email thgarofano@hotmail.com.

