ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around the Post Pickleball will be hosting free pickleball clinics for all levels at the Albany Capital Center. The clinics will be led by certified instructors and equipment will be available for those new to the sport.

Registration for the clinics is required. The six clinics will be split into three blocks on November 20 and 21 at the following times: 10 – 11 a.m., 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 1 – 2 p.m.