Free Palestine rally held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crowd gathered in Townsend Park in Albany Friday to rally to free Palestine.

Those in attendance were not satisfied with how the United States was handling the fighting in the Middle East. Organizers said over 150 people were killed in the bombings of Gaza with children being more than half of those who have died.

Organizers said they wanted to have a rally in Albany to show lawmakers they are serious about ensuring the ceasefire remains in place.

“We want to give a clear message to politicians who do not have a spine and who do not stand up for what is just and what is according to American values and repeating mistakes that were done to Native Americans and African Americans,” Dr. Shaik Ubaid, chair of the Muslim Peace Coalition, said. “Just like the politicians of that time were spineless, we want to give them some spine and this message to look around you and see people of all ethnicities and religious backgrounds coming together and giving a clear message.”

The rally was part of rallies taking place across the country trying to get the attention of the White house.