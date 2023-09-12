ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Honest Weight Co-op is partnering with GreenSheen Paint to host a community paint recycling event on Saturday, September 16. The event will be held in the Harriet Gibbons School parking lot at 81 Watervliet Ave from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants are asked to book a time slot on Eventbrite. Arrive at the parking lot during your 30-minute time slot and staff will be on-site to retrieve the items from your vehicle.
Everyone who drops off paint will also receive a $5 coupon to enjoy at the co-op. GreenSheen will accept the following items:
- Interior and exterior architectural paints: Latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel
- Deck coatings, floor paints (including elastomeric)
- Primers sealers, undercoaters
- Stains
- Shellacs, sealers, varnishes, urethanes (single component)
- Waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellants (not tar or bitumen-based)
- Metal coatings, rust preventatives
- Field and lawn paints
- No empty containers. Containers must be intact and not leaking and must have the original manufacturer label
Click here for more information about GreenSheen or to see a list of items that will not be accepted.