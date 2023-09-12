Everyone who drops off paint will also receive a $5 coupon to enjoy at the co-op. (image credit: Honest Weight Co-op)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Honest Weight Co-op is partnering with GreenSheen Paint to host a community paint recycling event on Saturday, September 16. The event will be held in the Harriet Gibbons School parking lot at 81 Watervliet Ave from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are asked to book a time slot on Eventbrite. Arrive at the parking lot during your 30-minute time slot and staff will be on-site to retrieve the items from your vehicle.

Everyone who drops off paint will also receive a $5 coupon to enjoy at the co-op. GreenSheen will accept the following items:

Interior and exterior architectural paints: Latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel

Deck coatings, floor paints (including elastomeric)

Primers sealers, undercoaters

Stains

Shellacs, sealers, varnishes, urethanes (single component)

Waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellants (not tar or bitumen-based)

Metal coatings, rust preventatives

Field and lawn paints

No empty containers. Containers must be intact and not leaking and must have the original manufacturer label

Click here for more information about GreenSheen or to see a list of items that will not be accepted.