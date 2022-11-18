ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.

Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen is offering free Allie B Turkey Wings on Thanksgiving from noon until 2 p.m. The Cozy Kitchen is located at 353 Clinton Ave, in Albany.

The Glove Theater is offering a free screening of the Disney Pixar movie, Luca on Thanksgiving Eve. The movie follows two young boys on an adventure through Italy. Children are sure to enjoy as well as the whole family. The screening begins at 7 p.m., 42 N Main Street, Gloversville.

The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit offers a free pancake breakfast every Saturday morning until Christmas Eve. Located at 57 Hurlbut St, Albany from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and all are welcome.

Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/Market 32 have paired up to provide free turkeys, The Berkshire Food Project opens its doors after two years for the community and much more. These organizations are really in the giving mood and gratefully so. Check out News10 for more information on other giving businesses and community events around the Capital Region.