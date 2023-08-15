LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To combat the high number of reported opioid overdose cases, the Town of Colonie Department of Emergency Medical Services is distributing overdose kits to the public. Each kit contains Narcan, test strips to detect Fentanyl and Xylazine, a short-training video, and additional resources.

Narcan kits will be available for free pickup at the following locations:

The Colonie Public Safety Center’s main entrance, located at 312 Wolf Road in Latham

The Colonie Public Library located at 629 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville

You can also visit your local pharmacy and request a Narcan kit without a prescription using your health insurance card. The copayment will be covered up to $40 thanks to the New York State Naxolone Co-payment Assistance Program.

“I commend our Town’s EMS Department for taking proactive measures in providing life-saving resources to combat opioid overdoses. The scourge of opioids continues to scar our nation, and we must start the healing process by saving lives,” said Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey.

The Colonie EMS received 126 drug overdose calls in 2023. In 2022, they responded to 215 drug overdose calls.