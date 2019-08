WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Housing Authority hosted a free lunchbox giveaway Friday for back-to-school season.

The goal is to promote healthy living.

During the event, over 100 kids living in Watervliet housing got free lunchboxes, which were filled with healthy snacks to demonstrate alternatives to high fat foods.

A portion of the administrative parking lot was also sectioned off for the children to play and be active.