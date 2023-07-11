(NEWS10) — Local lawmakers are helping kids beat the heat and stay safe outside this summer with the return of the Safe Summer Bike Helmet program in Saratoga and Schenectady Counties.

Under the program, police departments are given 5,000 free ice cream tickets to reward children who are wearing their helmets while on their bikes or skateboards.

“They are the most important part of this team,” NYS Sen. Jim Tedisco said. “Our kids, through that positive reinforcement, saying, ‘Hey, I can get an ice cream coupon’ or ‘I already got one from Stewart’s.’ Positive reinforcement gets kids to obey the law and be safer.”

Hundreds of helmets are also being made available for kids who need one. They are available at law enforcement offices in Saratoga and Schenectady Counties.