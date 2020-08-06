Free ice cream given to hospital workers at Ellis

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Center and Centers Health Care partnered to help give back to Ellis Hospital staff.

An ice cream truck was parked at the hospital to give free ice cream to the frontline healthcare workers.

Organizers said nearly 1,000 workers came to get the sweet treats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

