Free ice cream given to hospital workers at Ellis

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Center and Centers Health Care partnered to help give back to Ellis Hospital staff.

An ice cream truck was parked at the hospital to give free ice cream to the frontline healthcare workers.

Organizers said nearly 1,000 workers came to get the sweet treats.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES