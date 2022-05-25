ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time in 2022, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting non-perishable food items to support local area food pantries. On Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free Ultimate car wash with a food donation.

Hoffman Car Wash has partnered with 14 different food pantries to provide much-needed assistance for families and individuals in need. Each Hoffman location will donate the collected items to a food pantry in its neighborhood.

This year’s pantries include:

The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)

Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)

Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)

The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Colonie)

Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam)

Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)

Loaves and Fish Food Pantry (Binghamton)

Northeast Regional Food Bank (Latham)

People’s Place (Kingston)

South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)

The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)

Franklin Community Center (Saratoga)

Utica Food Pantry (Utica)

Suggestions of non-perishable food items to donate include canned meat or fish, canned entrees, canned fruit in juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned soup, hot or cold cereal, canned 100% juice, and peanut butter and jelly. To participate, you only need to donate one non-perishable food item at any Exterior or Full Service location. Individuals who’d like to participate can find a full list of locations on Hoffman Car Wash’s website.