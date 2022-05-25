ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time in 2022, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting non-perishable food items to support local area food pantries. On Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free Ultimate car wash with a food donation.
Hoffman Car Wash has partnered with 14 different food pantries to provide much-needed assistance for families and individuals in need. Each Hoffman location will donate the collected items to a food pantry in its neighborhood.
This year’s pantries include:
- The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)
- Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)
- Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)
- The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Colonie)
- Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam)
- Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)
- Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)
- Loaves and Fish Food Pantry (Binghamton)
- Northeast Regional Food Bank (Latham)
- People’s Place (Kingston)
- South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)
- The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)
- Franklin Community Center (Saratoga)
- Utica Food Pantry (Utica)
Suggestions of non-perishable food items to donate include canned meat or fish, canned entrees, canned fruit in juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned soup, hot or cold cereal, canned 100% juice, and peanut butter and jelly. To participate, you only need to donate one non-perishable food item at any Exterior or Full Service location. Individuals who’d like to participate can find a full list of locations on Hoffman Car Wash’s website.