Free COVID-19 antibody testing for restaurant workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County announced that they will be providing free antibody testing for restaurant workers and food delivery drivers.

The testing will be available through Thursday this week at the SEFCU Arena on Washington Avenue. The site offers walk-in testing from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.

The testing process will take approximately 15 minutes.

