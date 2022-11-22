ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christmas is fast approaching meaning, it’s time to shop. Christmas shopping can either be something you look forward to or a complete inconvenience, regardless some organizations can definitely help you out this year.

The Middletown Springs Community Church is hosting a “Free Indeed” store on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Everything is free including Christmas decorations, gifts, clothes, household items, and more. The church is located at Park Street, P.O. Box 1213, Middletown Springs, Vt.

The Stillwater Attic Angels are hosting a free Christmas shopping event at the Stillwater United Church. Shop for brand new items still with tags on them for kids and adults. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 747 Hudson Ave in Stillwater.