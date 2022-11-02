ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Don’t shoot your eye out because you’ll want to see your favorite Christmas Classics in the movie theater this year. The Palace Theater announced free screenings of holiday movies starting December 12.
The screenings feature three well know Christmas movies as well as a non-Christmas Disney movie for “Family Fun Day.” Check out the list below,
Free Screenings
- December 12
- The Muppets Christmas Carol
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Movie starts at 7 p.m.
- December 19
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Movie starts at 7 p.m.
- December 23
- A Christmas Story
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Movie starts at 7 p.m.
- December 28
- The Princess and The Frog
- Doors open at noon
- Movie starts at 1 p.m.