ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free child seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians will be available on Wednesday, December 14 in Voorheesville and Latham. The free inspections are part of a year-round safety initiative offered by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
For those who cannot attend the event, appointments can be made with a local fitting station. Locations for free car seat checks on Wednesday are:
- Albany County Department of Public Works at 449 Salem Road, Voorheesville
- 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- For more information, contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov
- New York State Police at 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
- 4 to 7 p.m.
- For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.