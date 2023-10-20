ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Give a little, get a little. Once again, Hoffman Car Wash is offering free car washes with non-perishable food donations on Saturday and Sunday. Hoffman Car Wash has partnered with 19 different local food pantries to provide food for families in need.

For a free car wash, participants must donate at least one non-perishable food item at any exterior or full-service location. A full list of locations can be found on Hoffman’s website.

Suggested non-perishable food items to donate include canned meat or fish, canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.), canned fruit in juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned soup, hot or cold cereal, canned 100% juice, and peanut butter and jelly.

The food pantries in partnership this year include:

  • Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)
  • Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam & Gloversville)
  • Franklin Community Center (Ballston Spa)
  • Good Neighbors (Binghamton)
  • Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)
  • The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Colonie)
  • Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)
  • The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)
  • Salvation Army (Hudson)
  • People’s Place (Kingston)
  • Northeast Regional Food Bank (Latham)
  • Utica Rescue Mission (New Hartford)
  • South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)
  • Rome Food Pantry (Rome)
  • The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)
  • Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)
  • Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry (Vestal)
  • Utica Food Pantry (Yorkville)
  • TBD (Oneonta)