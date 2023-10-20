ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Give a little, get a little. Once again, Hoffman Car Wash is offering free car washes with non-perishable food donations on Saturday and Sunday. Hoffman Car Wash has partnered with 19 different local food pantries to provide food for families in need.
For a free car wash, participants must donate at least one non-perishable food item at any exterior or full-service location. A full list of locations can be found on Hoffman’s website.
Suggested non-perishable food items to donate include canned meat or fish, canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.), canned fruit in juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned soup, hot or cold cereal, canned 100% juice, and peanut butter and jelly.
The food pantries in partnership this year include:
- Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)
- Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam & Gloversville)
- Franklin Community Center (Ballston Spa)
- Good Neighbors (Binghamton)
- Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)
- The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Colonie)
- Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)
- The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)
- Salvation Army (Hudson)
- People’s Place (Kingston)
- Northeast Regional Food Bank (Latham)
- Utica Rescue Mission (New Hartford)
- South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)
- Rome Food Pantry (Rome)
- The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)
- Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)
- Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry (Vestal)
- Utica Food Pantry (Yorkville)
- TBD (Oneonta)