ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Give a little, get a little. Once again, Hoffman Car Wash is offering free car washes with non-perishable food donations on Saturday and Sunday. Hoffman Car Wash has partnered with 19 different local food pantries to provide food for families in need.

For a free car wash, participants must donate at least one non-perishable food item at any exterior or full-service location. A full list of locations can be found on Hoffman’s website.

Suggested non-perishable food items to donate include canned meat or fish, canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.), canned fruit in juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned soup, hot or cold cereal, canned 100% juice, and peanut butter and jelly.

The food pantries in partnership this year include: