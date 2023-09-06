ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There will be free car seat checks coming up throughout September in Schoharie and Schenectady Counties. The first will be available on Friday in Glenville, another on Tuesday, September 19 in Cobleskill, and lastly on Wednesday, September 20 in Scotia.

Schedule:

When: Friday, September 8, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Town of Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Glenville

For more information, contact Mark Agostino at (518) 384-0123 or magostino@townofglenville.org.

When: Tuesday, September 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Head Start, 114 Lark Street, Cobleskill

For more information, contact Heather Head at (518) 295-8705 or heather.head@co.schoharie.ny.us.

When: Wednesday, September 20, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Jumpin’ Jacks, 5 Schonowee Avenue, Scotia

For more information, contact Sgt. Bean at (518) 374-3110 or dbean@villageofscotiany.gov.