Convertible car seats are excellent ways to accommodate your child’s growth without buying a new seat at every new stage of life.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents and caregivers wanting to car seat checks by certified passenger safety technicians can make appointments for free inspections in Albany and Schenectady counties. The trained technicians will also instruct on how to choose and install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size.

Those who cannot attend the two events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. The two scheduled inspections are:

Wednesday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov

Friday, July 21, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Town of Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Glenville For more information, contact Mark Agostino at (518) 384-0123 or magostino@townofglenville.org



Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. For additional information on car and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.