Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents and caregivers wanting car seat checks by certified passenger safety technicians can make appointments for free inspections in Albany and Washington counties. Trained technicians will also provide instructions on choosing and installing the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size.

Those who cannot attend the two events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. The two scheduled inspections are:

Friday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler, Fort Edward For more information, contact Elizabeth St. John at (518) 746-2400 or estjohn@washingtoncountyny.gov.

Wednesday, August 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov. Additional Information: By appointment only



Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. For additional information on car and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.