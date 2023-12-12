ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Certified child passenger safety technicians are offering free car seat checks on December 14 in Latham by appointment only. Those needing a car seat check but can’t attend the free events can make an appointment at a local fitting station.

The free events are part of a yearlong safety initiative. In addition to the inspection, trained technicians will educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install a child seat.

The inspections will be held at New York State Police Troop G headquarters at 760 Troy Schenectady Road from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also offers information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations. Click here for more information on upcoming car seat check events in your area.