ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Certified child passenger safety technicians are offering free car seat checks on October 19 in Latham and October 21 in Hudson. Those needing a car seat check but can’t attend the free events can make an appointment at a local fitting station.

The two free car seat check events will be held at the following locations:

New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham Thursday, October 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Appointments are required. For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Henry Hudson Riverfront Park, Water Street, Hudson Saturday, October 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Sergeant Larry Edelman at (518) 828-3388 or larry.edelman@hudsonpoliceny.org.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also offers information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations. Click here for more information on upcoming car seat check events in your area.