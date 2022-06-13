LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding free child car seat inspections in Albany and Schenectady Counties. The car seat checks will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Inspections

June 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. Appointments are required. For more information, you can contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

June 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at South Schenectady Fire Department, 6 Old Mariaville Road in Schenectady. For more information, you can contact Officer Andrew D’Aurizio at (518) 355-7331 or adaurizio@rotterdamny.org.

June 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Crossgates Mall Outer Lot, Western Avenue side. For more information, you can contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov.

Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station.