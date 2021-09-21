Free car seat checks in Albany on September 25

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available in the Capital Region on Saturday in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Trained technicians will be available on September 25, helping all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Inspections will be offered at:

Walmart parking lot, 460 Fairview Avenue, Hudson, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact Joseph Kilmerat (518) 828-3344 or joseph.kilmer@columbiacountysheriff.us for more info

Center Brunswick Fire Station, 1045 Hoosick Road, Troy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Technical Sgt. Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov for more info

Crossgates Mall outer lot Western Avenue side, Guilderland, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov for more info

Home Depot at Mid Hudson Plaza, 3470 Route 9, Poughkeepsie, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Contact William Johnson at (845) 486-3602 or trafficsafety@dutchessny.gov for more info

Utica Police Department, 413 Oriskany Street West, Utica, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact Sgt. Ed Hagen at (315) 520-6366 or ehagen@uticapd.com for more info

“Parents and caregivers have enough to worry about, so I hope they will take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their children are properly secured in the appropriate booster seat or car seat for their age and size,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a written statement. “Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, but correctly using a car seat, booster seat or seat belt is the most effective way to keep them safe while on the road.”

Child Passenger Safety Week began on Monday and ends on September 25. Members of state and local law enforcement agencies, along with community partners, offer free fittings as part of the safety initiative.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2015 to 2019, 3,321 children under 13 were killed while riding in passenger vehicles. In 2019, an average of two children under 13 were killed, and an estimated 374 were injured every day while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans. More than a third were not secured in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts.

According to NHTSA, when used correctly, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger vehicles. For infants and toddlers in light trucks, the corresponding reductions were 58% and 59%, respectively. While most parents believe they have properly installed their child’s car seat, the seats were installed incorrectly in 46% of cases.