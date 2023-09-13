ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to learn about the more mysterious and spooky side of the New York State Capitol? Special tours exploring tales of ghost sightings, folklore, and other strange things connected to the Capitol will run from October 4 to 31.

“Combining the sensational stories that people crave when Halloween season arrives with the truly extraordinary history of the New York State Capitol is what makes our annual Hauntings Tour one of the most popular of our special themed tours of the Capitol,” said Commissioner Jeanette Moy.

Visitors will learn about the night watchman who died in the Capitol fire of 1911, who some believe still makes his rounds today. Guides will lead groups past gargoyle-like carvings and to the location of the Capitol’s “secret demon”.

Tours run from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from October 4 to 20. From October 23 to 31, tours will run Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.

All tours begin at the information desk at the Capitol’s State Street Lobby. Pre-registration is required. Individuals or groups of 10 or fewer may register online. Groups of 10 or more are asked to contact the Plaza Visitor Center at (518) 474-2418.