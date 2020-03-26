Fred Astaire Dance Studios offering free online classes

NEWS10 — From the dance floor to the living room, local dance professionals from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio are urging families to move their feet.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and many staying at home, they’ve created a new online platform for everybody, which offers dance lessons for free.

The cha-cha, shoulder shimmy and line dance are amongst a few moves you’ll learn and since many at home have been creating home gyms, it’s an opportunity to create a home dance studio, receive a low-impact workout and a skill you won’t forget.

Tony Dovolani, the Fred Astaire National Dance Instructor and former Dancing with the Stars coach, says it can be an escape from the world for so many and a skill you can fall in love with quickly.

“It’s so accomplishing because you feel like you put music, which you’re listening to, brain, which you’re trying to figure out whats happening, physicality, as you’re trying to put it all together. All of it, when they start working together, you feel like you got something,” Dovolani told NEWS10. “It’s the greatest, it’s what makes me a teacher. I think as a student once you feel like you’re getting that, what a feeling that is because you feel like you could go out there and dance with anybody.”

To start learning, you can head to their website.