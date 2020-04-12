Franklin Hospitality and Lo Porto donate Easter and Passover meals to Samaritan and St. Peter’s

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lo Porto’s Ristorante and the Franklin Hospitality Group fed over 700 employees at Samaritan and St. Peter’s Hospital to help celebrate Easter and Passover.

Prepping Friday dinner at Lo Porto’s. (St. Peter’s Health Partners)

Lo Porto’s took on the task of donating 350 meals to Samaritan Hospital on Friday night as a way of saying thanks for all the hard work during this current health crisis.

“We are all moved by the dedicated staff of our hospitals, especially our neighbor, Samaritan Hospital. … We are happy to bring some nutrition and a smile to the employees of Samaritan.” Carmen Lo Porto, owner of LaPorto’s Restaurant and Catering

Michael Cocoa working on Sunday Dinner. (St. Peter’s Health Partners)

For the past several Sundays, Franklin Hospitality has been cooking meals for health care workers across the Capital Region community. Michael Cocca, President of the Franklin Hospitality Group, and his team prepared 400 individual dinners for St. Peter’s Hospital workers to enjoy on Easter Saturday.

“This is our community, these are our people.” Michael Cocca, President of the Franklin Hospitality Group

