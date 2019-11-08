Four kids injured in Columbia County school bus accident

COPAKE LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four kids were injured in a school bus crash on Pumpkin Hollow Rd., Friday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff tells News10 the injuries are considered to be minor. There were nine kids on the bus at the time of the incident.

Deputies found that a 2005 ICRP bus, operated by 57 year old Christopher Fitch of Niverville NY, was driving eastbound on Pumpkin Hollow Road and for reasons still being investigated, drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree with the rear passenger side of the bus. After striking the tree, the bus came to rest back on the roadway.

Mr. Fitch complained of head and neck pain. He was transported to Albany Medical Center by Community Rescue Squad.

The school bus was occupied by 10 students at the time of the crash who were all checked at the scene. There were four students who all complained of head pain. Two students were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by Greenport Rescue Squad for evaluation. An additional student was transported to CMH by parents and the final student was transported to Copake Urgent Care by the student’s parents.

A bus was dispatched to the location to transport the remaining students who were not injured to Taconic Hills School.

Currently, K9 Sergeant Heath Benansky is conducting a commercial motor vehicle inspection of the bus. The bus is registered to Michael S. Johnston.