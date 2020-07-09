Four-car accident closes Central Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the scene of a serious car accident on Central Avenue in Albany.

The vehicles crashed at the corner of Central and Patridge Street, and both are now closed due to the accident.

A van was traveling west on Central Avenue when it hit three other cars. Each vehicle was damaged in a series of rear-end collisions, and four people went to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

