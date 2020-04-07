Fort Plain gives back with food drive

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With social distancing in New York State extended until at least April 29, millions who are out of employments are feeling the impact. One local community is stepping up to help out its residents.

The Village of Fort Plain hosted a food drive on Tuesday at The Lady of Hope Catholic Church. They partnered with the Catholic Charities Movement, St. Mary’s Healthcare, and the Regional Food Bank.

Volunteers arrive at 7:30 a.m. to separate and sort food-to-go into cars, and they distributed 12 pallets of food. Vehicles lined the street as they waited their turn to receive the care packages.

Sister Betsy Vandeusen, Albany Diocese Director of Community Partnerships, said volunteers wore masks and gloves to help prevent any human contact as well as loading food directly into people’s cars. She said that, in times like these, a little help from the community goes a long way.

“We’re part of a bigger process,” she said. “These are community volunteers who are here. People aren’t being paid to be here. People are from the community caring about their brothers and sisters in the community, and it’s very heartening for us. What is important is that we are all in it together and we do what we can. If everyone just did what they could, we would be in a different place right now.”

According to a representative from St. Mary’s, they have many more events planned to help, so if anyone wants to volunteer they can either contact them or the Catholic Charities to sign up.

Food banks are also always accepting donations for anyone who wants to give.

