MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Mayfield Town Clerk pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny.

Dorothy Hart, 64, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree for pockeing over $35,000 in public funds.

According to the New York State Comptroller, Hart pocketed $27,000 in property taxes and more than $8,000 from dog licensing fees.

Her sentencing is scheduled for October 23.