ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s out with the old and in with the new at the site of the old Stout Bar in downtown Albany.

Back in May, a raid uncovered nearly 40 underage drinkers in the establishment. The raid resulted in Stout losing its liquor license.

According to the Times Union, over the summer, ownership changed hands internally to Scott Lawson, who had a minor stake in Stout, and renamed the bar Molly O’Bryans.