Former stockholder donates $1M to Stewart’s employees

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An anonymous gift was given to every employee at Stewart’s Shops.

A former stockholder donated $1 million to help out all the essential workers at the stores.

Thanks to the donation, all full-time partners will receive a $300 MyMoneyCard, and all part-time employees will get one for $150.

Stewart’s confirmed the gift, and the donor’s wishes to remain anonymous.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES