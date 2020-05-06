Former stockholder donates $1M to Stewart’s employees

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An anonymous gift was given to every employee at Stewart’s Shops.
A former stockholder donated $1 million to help out all the essential workers at the stores.
Thanks to the donation, all full-time partners will receive a $300 MyMoneyCard, and all part-time employees will get one for $150.
Stewart’s confirmed the gift, and the donor’s wishes to remain anonymous.
