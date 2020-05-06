Breaking News
New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Former stockholder donates $1M to Stewart’s employees

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An anonymous gift was given to every employee at Stewart’s Shops.

A former stockholder donated $1 million to help out all the essential workers at the stores.

Thanks to the donation, all full-time partners will receive a $300 MyMoneyCard, and all part-time employees will get one for $150.

Stewart’s confirmed the gift, and the donor’s wishes to remain anonymous.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak