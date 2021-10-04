Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced for child sexual abuse

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former sheriff’s deputy was sentenced in Saratoga County Court for child sexual abuse.

Steven Willets will serve 16 years in state prison after pleading guilty earlier this year. Prosecutors said the 42-year-old began repeatedly sexually abusing two girls when they were 8 years old.

Willets will serve 20 years of post-release supervision.

