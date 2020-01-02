Former sheriff warns parole board considering sexual predator’s possible release

BRANT LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sexual predator, whose crimes include a near-fatal assault on a 12-year-old girl, may be set free this summer. Now, a retired lawman is trying to stop that from happening.

“If you let this guy out, you are going to create other victims. That’s what you’re going to do,” said former Warren County Sheriff Bud York.

York is talking about Patrick May whom he first crossed paths with after the Town of Hague man had raped a neighbor in 1986.

“He had raped her and talked with her for four hours. He just talked about, ‘You know, you’re pretty’. And [it was] really, really just strange.'”

York is a lifelong public servant, who most notably served as Sheriff of Warren County. Back in the 1980s, he was a young trooper when he arrested Patrick May. May served just two years in prison for the crime.

“When he got out after two years, he was doing the same stuff,” said York.



In 1995, May returned to Warren County. That August, in Brant Lake, he targeted a 12-year-old girl, who had been vacationing with family in the area. May raped the young girl. Then choked her and left her for dead.

“He thought he killed her. She comes walking out of the woods totally naked and we find her and she tells us what happened. She was a brilliant little girl. She wrote down a partial plate.”

The license plate number led police to May, who at his sentencing offered a strange apology to the victim and her family.

“The guy should have never been out of prison,” York said.

But according to the New York State Department of Corrections website, May is now eligible for Conditional Release this coming August.

The newly retired York made it his last official act as sheriff by responding to the news with a letter to the parole board asking them to deny parole for the now 56-year-old May.

“If they allow this, they are allowing another victim to be made. It would be atrocious if they let him out.”

May is scheduled to appear before the parole board in April.