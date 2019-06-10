Former Schenectady Mayor Karen Johnson passes away

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Schenectady Mayor Karen Johnson has passed away.

Johnson served as mayor from 1984 to 1991. She made history by becoming the first woman elected as mayor of the Electric City.

Prior to becoming mayor, she was elected President of Schenectady City Council in 1983. After serving as mayor, she was elected to the Schenectady County Legilsature in 2001 where she served as Vice Chair and Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

Current Mayor Gary McCarthy issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we learn of the passing of Karen Johnson. Karen was a monumental leader in our community. She was a role model, a champion of the arts and education, and a true public servant whose impact, passion, and kindness continue to radiate through Schenectady each and every day. I am forever grateful to have had Karen as a mentor and as a friend. She will be greatly missed.”

Thearse McCalmon, who is running for Schenectady mayor in the primaries, issued the following statement: