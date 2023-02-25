SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Saratoga Springs Mayor, John Michael (J. Mike) O’Connell passed away peacefully on the morning of February 25 in his Saratoga Springs home. He was 87.

O’Connell served as Saratoga Springs Mayor from 1996 to 1999 as well as Deputy State Comptroller under NYS Comptroller Edward “Ned” V. Regan from 1983 to 1987. He was an alumnus of St. Peter’s Academy and Siena college. He also attended Fordham University where he received his Masters and NYU where he received his doctorate. A more detailed obituary is being prepared by his family at this time.