Former Saratoga deputy hit with another child sex crime charge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Steven Willets mugshot

Steven E. Willets mugshot. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Steven E. Willets, 40, of Waterford on a child sexual abuse charge stemming from the summer of 1997. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office charged Willets with first-degree sodomy.

This new charge against Willets is part of a larger, ongoing investigation. He was previously charged arrested in January for sex crimes.

Police say Willets had oral sexual contact with a girl he knew to be under 11 years old in Waterford in summer 1997.

Willets was previously employed as a deputy with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, though the charges predate his tenure as an officer.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG