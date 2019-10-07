Former Rep. Chris Gibson to teach at Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A well-known Capital Region political figure is joining the staff of Siena College next year.

Former Congressman and U.S. veteran Chris Gibson will teach two classes per semester in the political science and history departments.

“To know on this campus we have young folks here that are here for the right reasons and excited about getting out into life and into making a difference and to be part of a faculty that is focused exclusively on them, that’s another special dimension about Siena that the focus is on teaching,” he said.

Gibson graduated from Siena in 1986 with a PhD and then went on to represent New York’s 19th and 20th Congressional Districts from 2011 to 2016.