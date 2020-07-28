Former Rensselaer County training tower demolished for new facility

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The project to replace the outdated and closed Emergency Services Training Facility in Rensselaer County took a step forward on Tuesday with the demolition of the former tower.

The demolition will allow construction work on the new facility to begin.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin said the development of a more modern and accessible training facility is essential and a small way to repay the men and women who keep us safe.

The facility will also house a two-story classroom for other emergency services, including EMT classes, as the county resumes in-person training.

LATEST STORIES